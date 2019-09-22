We see in these columns a lot about distracted driving and what situations constitute “distracted.” There are awareness campaigns, commercials and billboards, yet I still see people on their phones, or simply paying attention to something else inside their car rather than the road. I am often afraid of being hit from behind when I check my rearview mirror and I can tell a driver behind me is not paying attention.
I’m so sick of seeing how someone is driving, guessing that person is on their phone, then passing them and looking over to see that they are totally on their phone.
What do you think is going to have to change? What would you change, or do, to get people to drive safer? Stronger penalties or better enforcement, maybe?
Mary, from St. Joseph
Mary,
Thank you for your question. It’s a tough one. There are a couple things I would like to say about the subject of distracted driving. The first is that we should all be practicing defensive driving skills when on the road. Defensive driving is being aware of your surroundings – watching other cars and looking for pedestrians (and deer!) on the roadside.
Leave three to four seconds between your vehicle and other vehicles. When you can, leave an “out” or someplace to go if you see a crash about to happen around you. If you see someone driving reckless or distracted, try to safely move away from them if you can. Of course, you can’t practice defensive driving skills if you are the one who is being distracted. Practice good driving habits in your car, if you are with somebody who is texting and driving ask them if you can send the text. If they refuse, ask them not to text while you are in the car.
In order to combat the recent surge of distracted driving I believe education is a must for all drivers. We tend to focus on young drivers, but I think we need more education for all drivers. In coordination with an informational campaign it would help to have selected enforcement targeting distracted drivers. Those would be my suggestions to help. I’m sure there are more good ideas out there.
