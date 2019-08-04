On the Interstate, the signs say, “move over or slow down” for an emergency vehicle on the shoulder. I understand it means to shift lanes if possible. But if that’s not possible because of traffic, can you define “Slow down?”
If I’m going 70 mph, is slowing down to 60 sufficient? Is the number defined by law, or is it up to an officer’s discretion whether a driver slows down enough? It seems that slowing down too much too quickly could be more dangerous. - Dave, Benton Harbor
For this question, Dave, we will refer to Michigan Vehicle Code section 257.653, and subsections 257.653(a) and 257.653(b).
The law pertains to the follow vehicles: police, fire, rescue, ambulance, road service, road maintenance and utility service vehicles, solid waste haulers and tow trucks. While any of these emergency vehicles have their emergency lights activated, anyone traveling in the same direction shall move over a lane.
If unable to move over a lane, one shall reduce the speed of their vehicle AT LEAST 10 MPH under the posted speed limit passing with caution allowing the emergency vehicle as much space as possible. To answer your question directly, if the posted speed limit is 70 mph, slowing down to 60 mph is sufficient by law.
