Dear Officer,
What does Michigan law say regarding cars yielding to pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks? As a person who routinely walks through neighborhoods, downtown, and along Lake Michigan for exercise, I am not certain of my rights. I moved here from another state, in which pedestrians had the right-of-way in both marked/unmarked crosswalks, and drivers were cited when in violation. This does not seem to be followed in St. Joseph, Michigan.
Would you please review Michigan law regarding my question? If yielding to pedestrians waiting at a crosswalk is a Michigan law, how can it be better enforced?
Sincerely,
Julianne, from St. Joseph
In Michigan, pedestrians must yield the right-of-way to vehicles when crossing outside of a marked crosswalk at an intersection. Vehicles must yield the right-of-way to the pedestrians within a crosswalk that are in the same half of the roadway as the vehicle or when a pedestrian is approaching closely enough from the opposite side of the roadway to be in danger.
Regarding traffic signals:
(a) Green indication. Pedestrians facing the signal may proceed across the roadway within a marked or unmarked crosswalk. Vehicular traffic, including vehicles turning right or left, shall yield the right-of-way to other vehicles and to pedestrians lawfully within the intersection or an adjacent crosswalk at the time the signal is exhibited.
(b) Steady yellow indication. Pedestrians facing the signal are advised that there is insufficient time to cross the roadway and a pedestrian then starting to cross shall yield the right of way to all vehicles. Vehicular traffic facing the signal shall stop before entering the nearest crosswalk at the intersection or at a limit line when marked, but if the stop cannot be made in safety, a vehicle may be driven cautiously through the intersection.
(c) Steady red indication. Pedestrians facing the signal shall not enter the highway unless they can do so safely and without interfering with vehicular traffic. Vehicular traffic facing a steady red signal alone shall stop before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection or at a limit line when marked or, if there is no crosswalk or limit line, before entering the intersection and shall remain standing until a green indication is shown. The vehicular traffic shall yield the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists lawfully within an adjacent crosswalk and to other traffic lawfully using the intersection.
(d) Red with arrow. Pedestrians facing the signal shall not enter the highway unless they can do so safely without interfering with vehicular traffic.
Pedestrians should always:
• Allow enough time to safely cross the street
• Never assume the vehicle driver can see you
• Make eye contact with the drivers prior to crossing in front of them
• Look both ways before crossing a street and continue to look while crossing
• Cross streets at a corner, using traffic signals and crosswalks whenever possible
• Never cross mid-block
• Obey traffic signals
• Use sidewalks whenever available
• Always stop at the edge of a parked car, curb, or vehicle before walking out in traffic.
