Assistance on the way for farmers

Some Southwest Michigan farmers will soon be eligible for assistance following a turbulent growing season.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a secretarial disaster designation for Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties on Friday.
According to the USDA, farmers and producers in those counties are now “eligible to be considered for certain assistance” from the Farm Service Agency. Provided that eligibility requirements are met, such assistance could include low interest loans.
The disaster designation comes following two extreme weather occurrences.
After a polar vortex and its record low temperatures wiped out most peach production, rainy spring weather then delayed farmers from planting their usual spring crops. The USDA reported 64 out of Michigan’s 83 counties have requested disaster designations this year.
Mark Longstroth, a fruit educator with the MSU Extension in Paw Paw, said if one county is given assistance, adjoining counties are likely to do so.
“With specific packages of assistance, it can vary,” Longstroth said in reference to what farmers can expect. “Only those who have crop insurance will be eligible for that assistance. The growers have to go in and file with their insurance agency, then the agency will go out and access the damage and what the impact was.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in mid-June, requesting a secretarial disaster designation for the state and added flexibility under the Federal Crop Insurance Program.
When cold weather hit Southwest Michigan in January, Longstroth said the cold temperatures killed several types of peach buds and damaged the trunks of European wine grapes.
Farmers were again hit hard by Mother Nature this spring when the amount of rainfall prevented growers from planting corn and soybeans.
“They couldn’t get into the field to plant the seeds because it was so wet. By the time they did it was summertime,” Longstroth said. “Many growers have already spoken with their insurance agent. They were waiting to get a grip on how big the losses were.”
Michigan farmers had only planted about 63 percent of their planned corn crops and 43 percent of soybeans by June 12, according to the Michigan Farm Bureau.
Berrien County farmers were three to four weeks behind in planting tomatoes.
In July, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton visited a number of farms in Southwest Michigan to see the damage from the extreme weather firsthand.
Following his visit, Upton spearheaded a letter from 13 members of the Michigan Congressional Delegation to the USDA, urging support for Whitmer’s disaster designation request.
Upton, R-St. Joseph, said he would like to see more done for Michigan growers.
“Within the last year, they have experienced record rainfall, extreme temperatures, and other damaging weather conditions,” Upton said in a news release. “This disaster designation is a good start, but I will continue my conversations with the USDA and encourage them to approve our disaster designation request for the rest of the counties in our district and the entire state of Michigan.”
Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski