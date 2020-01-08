SOUTH HAVEN — The man accused of killing Wilda Wilkinson in 1986 will take a competency exam before hearings in his case are conducted.
A court secretary said Tuesday that Robert James Waite’s attorney filed paperwork for Waite to take a competency exam, so his probable cause and preliminary hearings have been delayed.
The hearings, in South Haven District Court, were rescheduled to May 6 and 13.
Waite, 50, was charged last June with one felony count of homicide-open murder. He waived extradition from Florida in November, where he was serving a prison sentence for an unrelated crime.
Wilkinson’s daughter found her strangled mother in 1986. A nurse’s aide at South Haven Community Hospital at the time, Wilkinson, 59, was divorced and lived alone in Bangor.
The case went cold until new DNA information was brought forward last year.
Waite remains in the Van Buren County Jail.
