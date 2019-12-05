Audit of homeowner sewer connections is lagging

WATERVLIET — City commissioners on Tuesday heard a largely upbeat update on progress of the infrastructure overhaul known as the Citywide Asset Management Plan – but also learned that one element of the ambitious effort has been moving with disappointing slowness.
An audit of city residences’ sump-pump connections, part of a plan to reduce costly discharges into the city’s sanitary sewer system, is running behind schedule, said City Manager R. Tyler Dotson. To complete the chore more swiftly, he added, Watervliet is considering retaining an outside party to conduct the rest of the audit.
The so-called CAMP project aims to generate efficiencies and significant savings for the city, by dramatically revamping the way Watervliet operates its water system, storm drains, sanitary sewers and related assets, including city streets.
Officials with the Wightman engineering and consulting concern, which the city has retained to help execute the capital-improvement effort, told the commission Tuesday that the extensive data-gathering and assessment portion of the project is now very close to completion.
A key next step, according to Wightman engineer Alan Smaka, will be for the city to formally request a low-interest loan from the U.S. Departmentof Agriculture.
One part of the complex project is lagging, however, and it involves the city’s sewer system.
When heavy rain raises the water table, many homes have sump pumps that kick in to keep water from flowing into basements. The harmless groundwater the sump pumps expel should be going into the city’s storm drains, noted Dotson, but there’s evidence that “a sizeable amount” of such residential sump-pump output is instead being directed into Watervliet’s sanitary lines.
Because the city pays to have its sanitary sewer water treated, stripping the sump-water out of that system will help save a substantial amount of taxpayer money every year. To that end, the city’s public-works department has been conducting house-by-house “in-home audits” of sump-pump discharges.
But the audit process – complicated by the fact that many residents aren’t home during standard working hours – is taking more time than expected, and keeping city workers from their normal duties, Dotson said. The city manager said he’s now considering whether the job could more efficiently be done by contracting out the job to a third party.
The cost of that possible move isn’t yet clear, he noted, before adding that it seems likely that “we’re talking tens of thousands of dollars” to outsource the cost-saving audit.