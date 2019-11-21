EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school district’s finances are going in the right direction, albeit slowly. School board members received the audit report for the 2018-19 year at their meeting this week.
Brian Wisneski of the Hungerford Nichols firm presented the report at Monday night’s meeting. The 2018-19 fiscal year ended June 30.
General fund revenue and expenditures ended the year close to the district’s final amended budget numbers. He said general fund revenue ended the year at just under $8.62 million, while expenditures were at just under $8.48 million.
After transfers in and out, Business Manager Carrie Brunsting said the district was able to add $42,462 to the fund balance, which ended the year at $229,823.
While the fund balance as a percent of expenditures is still low at 2.7 percent, Superintendent Ann Shell said it’s better than last year when the fund balance percentage was at 1.9 percent.
Shell and Brunsting said the district has been working closely with the Michigan Department of Treasury due to the low fund balance. State officials recommend districts have a fund balance representing 15 percent or more of expenditures.
“We send our financial records to the Michigan Department of Treasury monthly to make sure we get back on track and they’ve said they’re pleased with our progress,” Brunsting said. “Although we’re still below the level they want, we’re going up.”
“Brian (Wisneski) said Monday that he sees situations like ours over and over again,” Shell added. “He said it can take just a year or two to decrease a healthy fund balance but many years to build it back up and get it back to where it needs to be. We’re headed in the right direction.”
“We felt really good about the audit report,” Shell said. “They were very complimentary and we’re really excited after all the hard work we’ve done.”
She noted that not only are the district’s finances holding steady, but enrollment numbers are as well. The district budgeted for 745 students this year and ended up with 771 students after the fall count.
The district began belt-tightening measures in the spring of 2018 and have continued with them since then. The belt tightening measures included board members voting to eliminate the middle school principal position, offering early retirement packages, plus laying off or not replacing teachers.
Last fall, board members continued the cost cutting by not replacing teachers who had retired or resigned, and going with larger class sizes at the elementary level.
In other action at the meeting, members accepted the quote of $12,000 from Tremco Roofing to make repairs on the middle/high school roof. Shell said the district had been dealing with a number of leaks in different parts of the school building.
In personnel moves, board members accepted the retirement of high school special education teacher Randy Ellsworth and the resignation of high school math teacher Jeff de Varona. They hired Tom Adams as a high school math teacher and Alan Berget as the varsity wrestling coach.