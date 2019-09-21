BENTON HARBOR — Area professionals in medicine, allied health fields and social work, as well as government leaders and community members, are invited to attend a free workshop, “I’m a Good Person! Isn’t That Enough? How Power and Privilege Undermine Best Intentions.”
The workshop will author Debby Irving, and take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1300 Cinema Way in Benton Harbor. The event is part of a three-year series entitled, “Community Grand Rounds: Healing the Trauma of Racism.” The workshop will feature Irving, racial justice educator and award-winning author, as the keynote speaker.
In her presentation Irving will explore how her beliefs influenced her interpretation of the world through U.S. history, media messages and cultural habits. She will share how she spent decades silently reaffirming harmful, outdated racial patterns instead of questioning the racial disparities and tensions she could see and feel.
“During my time as a community organizer and teacher for 25 years, I did not fully understand systemic racism, nor my own whiteness as an obstacle to coming to grips with it,” Irving said. “Through this event I hope to further educate participants on the factors which have led to today’s social climate and what they can do to address social inequities in their own community.”
Community Grand Rounds is a collaborative effort between Spectrum Health Lakeland and The Todman Family Foundation. Preregistration for this event is required by visiting www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/cgr