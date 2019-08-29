PAW PAW — The Michigan apple crop is being described as “about average,” according to Mark Longstroth, fruit educator for Van Buren County MSU Extension office in Paw Paw.
“The Michigan crop should be around 26 million bushels,” Longstroth said.
He’s right even with federal estimates. Last week the United States Department of Agriculture released its official outlook for the apple harvest and pegged Michigan’s at 25.25 million bushels, on par with the state’s average of 25.2 million harvested bushels.
“July was the hottest month this summer, and paired with the cool, rainy spring, both seasons provided favorable weather conditions for growing apples,” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee. “Good quality, size and the anticipation of a full crop point to numerous retail opportunities this year.”
In Michigan, there are more than 11.3 million apple trees in commercial production, covering 35,500 acres on 825 family-run farms in Michigan.
Closer to home in Southwest Michigan, 7,300 acres of apples are grown on 196 farms, according to Longstroth.
“The apple acreage in Southwest Michigan has been shrinking, as is the apple acreage in all Michigan,” Longstroth said. However, he went on to explain that “yields have increased so that the total production of apples has been maintained.”
More than 2,000 acres of Red Delicious apples are grown in Southwest Michigan, making it the most popular one with growers, followed by Golden Delicious, 1,500 acres; Jonathan, 915 acres; Gala, 900 acres; Rome, 490 acres; Empire, 436; acres and Honeycrisp, 415 acres.
“Many of the apples in Southwest Michigan are grown for processing uses in juice, apple sauce and apple slices,” Longstroth said.
If you’re hoping to find fresh, picked apples in stores and at farmer markets this month, it looks like you’ll have to wait a little longer.
“We had a wet cold spring and a late bloom,” Longstroth said. “The apple harvest will be about a week later than normal.”
Harvesting of the first varieties is expected to begin around Sept. 20.
“McIntosh, Gala and Honeycrisp are the first major apple varieties harvested,” Longstroth said.
The wet spring Southwest Michigan experienced did cause some disease issues for growers, but they’re dealing with it.
“We have disease problems ... but the growers have done a good job and the crop looks good and quality looks good,” said Longstroth, who routinely visits farms throughout the region. “The cool weather forecast will lead to good color development.”