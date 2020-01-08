BERRIEN SPRINGS — A new marketing plan that could cost up to $32,500 a year and include a revamped website and greater social media presence was presented to Berrien Springs Village Council members this week.
Meagan Francis and Dave Krock of Sunset Coast Media were on hand to make their presentation to the full council after earlier meeting with the council’s public properties and ordinance committee. Council members welcomed the duo’s ideas, but did not commit to a contract.
Francis said that Berrien Springs is missing out on media and social coverage by not having a strong enough website. “You need a stronger social media presence and website,” she said. “You also need better branding with a logo and slogan.”
She said their company’s plan would build the village’s presence “from the ground up” by developing a professional website and Facebook page. The plan would also include more “content” with the company providing original posts about businesses, activities and people in the village.
“This is a digital plan that builds on itself and can be used into the future,” she said. “You can tell your story the way you want to tell it. … We would provide different content from other media outlets to get your messaging out there.”
She said part of the company’s contract with the village could include feeding content from their website to the village’s website and social media accounts. “By tapping into the power of searchable content and targeted social, we can tell Berrien Springs’ story our way and reach a larger audience of potential visitors, shoppers, diners and more,” she said.
Francis gave an overview of three plans the company is offering that can be built upon each other in a tiered approach. She noted that their www.sunsetcoastmichigan.com website has reached more than 100,000 people since July, with a search traffic growth of 102 percent a month and a page view per visitor increase of 53 percent a month.
The company’s basic plan would include creating a logo and slogan, provide consistent messaging about what the village has to offer, create a content strategy and create Berrien Springs Facebook and Instagram accounts over six months, at a cost of $11,500.
The second tier option would cost $23,500 for a year with hosting and domain costs extra, and include all of the basic plan plus a new website incorporating the logo and slogan, 24 content articles and 24 Facebook posts to promote the articles.
The third tier plan would include everything in the first two tiers and cost $32,500 a year, except for hosting and domain costs a year. It would include a guarantee of two articles a month on the Sunset Coast website, aggregating Sunset Coast articles into the Berrien Springs website, plus the promotion of village social posts and events on the Sunset Coast website.
Village President Milt Richter said he liked the ideas presented. “I think we’re on the right track,” he said. “We’ve made improvements and if we can keep on growing, we will be in good shape.”
Some expressed concern about what effect the plan, if implemented, would have on local and area newspapers. Francis noted that her hope is to have all different media outlets work together. “We can give everyone more eyeballs,” she said.
Village Clerk Sheri Kesterke raised another concern, namely that the village as a municipality can’t talk about or promote specific businesses.