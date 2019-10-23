ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey will seek another term in office, his campaign announced Tuesday.
The longtime sheriff announced in a news release that he’ll seek his sixth term in office next Aug. 4 during the county’s Republican primary.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your sheriff for the past 20 years. I am seeking re-election in 2020 in order to continue the strong programs already in place and to explore better ways to serve the residents of Berrien County,” Bailey said in the release.
Bailey, 63, first ran and won in 2000, taking office on Jan. 1, 2001. “I am proud of what my administration has accomplished and want to continue,” he said.
Bailey said his goals for another term include: “Maintain the high level of training for all sheriff’s office personnel; provide a monthly written report to the townships and villages of the jurisdictions we serve; continue to seek out emergency management/homeland security grants, providing public safety in our county.”
He also wants to maintain school resource officer contracts with New Buffalo and Benton Harbor schools and the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, continue his office’s work with Riverwood Mental Health Authority, along with continue work with the SWET drug enforcement team.
Bailey also noted a desire to “undergo a major remodeling project to the receiving area of the jail which will allow for more bed space. This project also enhances security by replacing the cameras throughout the jail and installing emergency call buttons,” along with maintaining a Victim Services Unit (VSU) that provides triage for people traumatized by grief.
Bailey also noted a desire to “continue to offer special programs in the jail for the inmates,” such as education and literacy programs, the Forgotten Man Ministries, plus alcohol and substance abuse services.