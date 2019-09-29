SOUTH HAVEN — Protecting and sustaining the Earth was important to 19th century horticulturist Liberty Hyde Bailey Jr.
The native South Haven son’s vision will continue when the museum that bears his name hosts its second annual Liberty Hyde Bailey Conference.
This year’s two-day event is set for Oct. 4-5 and will explore environmental sustainability through topics such as Clean Water for the World; Wetlands, Biodiversity and Climate Change; Native Plants and Septic Fields; and Where Your Recycling Goes.
The event begins with an Agri-Tour on Oct. 4 starting at the museum, 903 S. Bailey St., with visits to Bangor’s Stoccohiero Farms and Market, Birdsong Farms, and Bozung, as well as Gene Sahr Farm in Paw Paw. The tour will be followed by refreshments at the museum and a chance to see the work of well-known Southwest Michigan muralist Conrad Kaufman.
The conference will take place Oct. 5 at Lake Michigan College’s South Haven Campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., and will feature speakers, displays, art and opportunities to speak with professionals inspired by the work of Bailey, father of modern horticulture, nature study, the agricultural extension service and 4-H.
“We have a stellar line-up planned for this year,” said Bailey Museum Director Anne Long. “Once again, our break-out sessions feature speakers who are involved in present day endeavors to protect what is according to Bailey, ‘Our Holy Earth.’ We are excited to share this event with the community.”
Keynote speakers and former Bailey museum directors John Linstrom and John Stempien will introduce their new book, “The Liberty Hyde Bailey Gardener’s Companion Essential Writings.”
Conference presenters include scientists from the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive who will speak about the propagation and reintroduction of the world’s ancient trees. Conservation scientist and botanist Phyllis Higman of the Michigan Natural Features Inventory will promote awareness of Michigan’s natural heritage and the early detection, mapping and control of invasive species. Cybelle Shattuck of the Western Michigan University Institute of the Environment and Sustainability will speak about land stewardship through community gardens, prairie restoration and sustainable forestry.
Other topics include recycling food waste; environmental toxins in wildlife; the study and release of endangered species; plant performance in unusual environments; factors that make or break trees; ecosystems such as forested wetlands and barrens; and conservation strategies for Lake Michigan and Lake Erie.
On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. Breakfast, snacks and a catered box lunch will be served.
To pre-register and for more information, visit libertyhydebailey.org or call 637-3251.