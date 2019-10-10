BANGOR — Bangor residents will be celebrating the fruit that helped put the city on the map when the 41st annual Apple Festival begins.
The festival, on Saturday, features a car show, used book sale, music, craft and vendor show, bake sales, magic show, and even a pickle toss contest.
First on Saturday’s schedule is the First Congregational Church’s pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. It continues until 11 a.m. and donations are welcome. The church is at 125 Charles St.
After breakfast, festivalgoers can head downtown where a day full of activities will take place. Featured will be the Lions Club car show, plus dance, karate and cardio drumming performances, along with the John Dudley Magic Show, the pickle toss contest, jugglers, stilt walkers and balloon twisters.
At the Bangor Branch Library, 429 Division St., the Friends of the Library will hold a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gently used hardcover, paperbacks and movies will be on sale with prices ranging from 50 cents to $2.
Be prepared to get a little wet while watching one of the festival’s more unique activities – the waterball tournament. Sponsored by the Bangor Community Fire Department, area fire departments will battle with hoses and water during the competition which starts at 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Roma Pizza. Trophies will be given for first through third places. The cost is $20 per team.
Goodies will also be available. Frozen apple, cherry, blueberry and peach pies will be sold by Lions Club members for $10 each. Also, the Bangor Historical Museum will host a cookie walk and seasonal ornament sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At Sturgis Bank, the Railroad Renegades will hold a bake sale on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
After all the activities downtown conclude, the American Legion will become the place to be.
“There will be a beer tent and live music at the Legion,” said Fred Hicks, Apple Festival chairman. “Pretty much everyone heads down there afterwards.”
Hicks, who took over the Apple Festival chair duties last year, says he would like to see the festival, which has been reduced to one day, returned to what it once was – a weekend event.
“My hope is to make it like it used to be,” he said. “There were some issues a couple of years ago and I’m hoping that we can make it a whole weekend again.”
For more information, visit the Bangor Apple Festival page on Facebook.