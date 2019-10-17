BANGOR — An accident Wednesday morning claimed the life of a Bangor man and injured a Bloomingdale woman, police said.
Santiago Gallegos-Saucedo, 54, died from injuries suffered in the two-car collision, which was reported at 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of M-43 Highway and County Road 673 in Arlington Township, according to a Van Buren County Sheriff's report.
Deputies say Gallegos-Saucedo was traveling north on CR 673 when he failed to stop at the intersection of M-43. His car collided with a westbound pickup truck, driven by Amanda Remington, 41, of Bloomingdale.
The force of the impact caused both vehicles to overturn. First responders had to extricate both drivers from their vehicles. Remington, who was wearing a seatbelt suffered minor injuries. Her two children, who were also were wearing seatbelts, were not injured.
Gallegos-Saucedo was rushed by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies indicated he had not been wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred.
At this point, deputies do not think alcohol or drug use played a role in the accident.
M-43 remained closed for several hours to allow for proper care of the accident victims and removal of their vehicles from the roadway.