Bangor man pleads guilty in son's overdose death

PAW PAW — A Bangor man is facing a prison sentence after taking a plea deal last week for the overdose death of his son.
Gary Birkhead, 48, pleaded guilty in Van Buren County Circuit Court to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a crime that has a maximum prison term of 15 years. In exchange for the plea, a charge of second-degree child abuse was dismissed by prosecutors, according to online court records.
Cole Birkhead, 16, of Hartford died of a drug overdose Aug. 13, 2017, at Bronson Hospital Kalamazoo. Police said that after a lengthy investigation, they found evidence that Gary Birkhead allowed his son to use illicit drugs for over two years, until his death.
Gary Birkhead was charged and arrested in March, and has been in the Van Buren County Jail on a $1 million bond since.
He is set to be sentenced 9 a.m. Dec. 9.
