PAW PAW — The Bangor man who pleaded guilty to his son’s overdose death last month will spend another 100 days in jail.
Gary Birkhead, 48, was sentenced Monday in Van Buren County Circuit Court to 365 days in jail with credit for 264 days already served, according to online court records.
Birkhead pleaded guilty to one felony count of involuntary manslaughter last month, a crime that has a maximum prison term of 15 years. In exchange for the plea, a charge of second-degree child abuse was dismissed by prosecutors, according to online court records.
In addition to the jail term, Gary Birkhead was sentenced to five years probation.
Cole Birkhead, 16, of Hartford died of a drug overdose Aug. 13, 2017, at Bronson Hospital Kalamazoo. Police said that after a lengthy investigation, they found evidence that Gary Birkhead allowed his son to use illicit drugs for over two years, until his death.
Gary Birkhead was charged and arrested in March, and had been in the Van Buren County Jail on a $1 million bond since.
