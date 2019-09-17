PAW PAW — A Bangor area woman has been sentenced to prison for a stabbing incident involving a Grand Junction man.
Niki Leigh Murphy, 26, is expected to spend the next 10-20 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to the felony charge of assault with intent to commit murder. She was sentenced by Judge Kathleen Brickley in 36th Circuit Court.
Murphy had originally been charged with two charges – assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. The second charged was dismissed at a plea hearing in August, according to online court records.
The stabbing incident occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 14, 2018, at the victim’s home. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies described the man as an acquaintance of Murphy’s.
When deputies arrived at the home, Murphy had fled the scene. She was located at a home near Breedsville several hours after the attack and was peacefully taken into custody.