Bark Angels is flying high

BENTON TOWNSHIP — People driving by the Petz Carlton on Napier Avenue might see the brightly colored bridges, tires and teeter totter and think it’s just for a doggie day in the park at the day care center.
But all of the fun has a serious purpose, explained Helen Fasano, the “top dog” at the Petz Carlton and founder of Bark Angels, which trains therapy dogs.
“They love it,” Fasano said of her canine students who train on the new equipment in a fenced-in area across from the Orchards Mall. “They love being out front. Their eyes just light up.”
The agility equipment was purchased with a grant from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph Rotary Club and has allowed more specific training for the dogs. Larry Martin, of Fence Masters in Baroda, donated the enclosure.
The dogged discipline will be on display during an event on Saturday, Sept. 21, with an agility demonstration and cook-out being held especially for military veterans.
Fasano has been in business for 11 years and had a training operation called Healing Paws, before finding out that someone already had that name.
The name Bark Angels, a play on archangels, “registered so strong in my heart,” she said.
They started by bringing dogs to Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph to meet patients. They have since expanded and make visits to Pine Ridge Nursing Center, the PACE adult day care center, the Sonja Ansari Center for Autism, The Benton Harbor Boys and Girls Club and Lory’s Place grief counseling.
All dogs might go to heaven, but only a chosen few get to be Bark Angels.
“It’s pretty rigorous,” Fasano said of the training.
Dogs begin with basic obedience training, and then must pass the Canine Citizenship test before moving on to the Bark Angels training.
They try to acclimate the dogs to almost any kind of environment or distraction they might encounter, and to see how the dogs react before they go out in the community, explained Kathryn Kelly, a master trainer.
That can include the sound of a vacuum cleaner, a doorbell or a lawn mower, or even a bouncing basketball, Kelly said. They practice having a dog around a person in a wheelchair or using a walker.
The new equipment, such as the swinging bridges and elevated walkways, allow the trainers to simulate going up and down stairs or getting into a tight space, such as an elevator. A tire tunnel determines whether a dog might be claustrophobic. The tires can be raised to make it more challenging for the pooch.
The teeter totter is “confidence-building” for the dogs, Kelly said. The dogs are rewarded with treats, but you have to put it on the ground, instead from the hand, to keep the dogs moving through the course, she said.
Carrie Halliburton and her labradoodle, Atticus, were certified as Bark Angels this summer.
Halliburton is a special education teacher at the Blossomland Learning Center and was interested in having a trained therapy dog she might be able to take to the classroom.
She adopted Atticus, (named for the protagonist in “To Kill a Mockingbird”), or Atty for short, two years ago as a rescue dog, when he was three months old.
He took right to the training, Halliburton said. It’s helped the high-energy dog become a more manageable pet, she said.
The Petz Carlton is the only center in the area that is using this kind of equipment for therapy dog training, Kelly, the trainer, said.
About 75 percent of the dogs make it through the course, Fasano said.
They have had big dogs, small dogs, purebred and mixed breeds, everything from huge mastiffs and Rhodesian ridgebacks to tiny Chihuahuas, Fasano said.
The training benefits the humans, as well.
“It makes for a better dog, and it makes for a better handler,” Fasano said.
It is an all-volunteer operation, and even people who don’t have dogs can sign up.
The real reward comes when the dogs and handlers go out into the community.
At Christmas, they have taken 40 dogs, wearing bells, to cheer up people who have to be in the hospital over the holidays.
Fasano has seen an autistic child who did not want to touch a dog finally open up and pet the animal.
She said she has always wanted to do something for veterans, and started holding events this summer.
“I thought it would fascinate them,” she said.
Fasano is hoping for a big turn-out at their next gathering, where veterans can watch or interact with the dogs. She is also planning a pig roast for that day.
She is looking for VFW or American Legion posts that could provide transportation for veterans to the event.
A “Howl-O-Ween” Dogtoberfest is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Harbor Shores golf course, with a pig roast, games, costume parade and a DJ.
For information, visit the website, www.thepetcarlton.com, email Fasano at topdog@thepetzcarlton.com or call 934-7389.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak