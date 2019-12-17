BARODA — The Baroda Township Board on Monday decided it’s going to talk with the Baroda Village Council about possibly requiring Knox Boxes, key boxes that firefighters can use to get into businesses without breaking down doors.
There is resistance to the idea among some business people. Baroda Fire Chief Larry Klug told the board that some evidently are afraid of keys to their buildings that are not in their hands.
However, the fire department only has only two keys that can unlock the boxes, Klug said. One is kept safe in the fire truck, and the other is a copy kept safely in the fire department, he said.
“Everyone doesn’t have those keys,” Klug said.
The Baroda Village Council earlier this month approved the language of an ordinance requiring the Knox Boxes in new buildings, but did not approve the ordinance itself. Trustee David Wolf said the township needs to talk to village officials to coordinate any action regarding the boxes.
Wolf said his church, located in Royalton Township, decided to take part in the Knox Box program. That’s so if the church fire alarm goes off, firefighters “don’t have to chop down our $2,000 door” to get in, he said.
Also Monday, the board approved scheduling a popular vote on a proposed quarter-mill property tax levy that would allow the township to share in some funds for fixing roads.
The Berrien County Road Department has $1.5 million in its 2020 Local Road Matching Program. Baroda Township could get $35,987 in matching funds.
Clerk Christina Price said road department officials told her the township can create up to 3 mills of road taxes without a popular vote. However, “I think the taxpayers should have a vote on it,” she added.
The board voted unanimously to adopt Price’s suggestion. The vote will probably be on the August ballot, Price said.
In addition, the board at a special meeting on Dec. 12 voted to loan the Fire Department $9,171 in matching funds so the department can get a grant to buy 26 pagers and 13 chargers, according to the minutes of that meeting.
Also, according to the minutes of the Dec. 9 township planning commission meeting, the planners on Jan. 13 will hold a public hearing to determine whether the NIMBY Pond’s special land use permit should be revoked.
However, Planning Commission Chairman Dave Schultz on Monday said there is a chance that the hearing will be held in February instead. Schultz after the township board meeting said it depends on what the lawyers for the township and the pond owner work out.