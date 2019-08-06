BARODA — The Baroda Village Council on Monday turned down a proposal to put bullet-proof glass in the sliding glass window that separates the village office from the building’s lobby.
However, the council also agreed to take a look at an idea from William Tucker, the village’s code enforcement officer. Tucker said a surveillance camera at the window would cost a lot less and would be a more effective deterrent to bad behavior.
“There are just certain people, you just know,” Tucker told the council. He added that Clerk Tina Martin has “had to put up with some pretty nasty language” and such people “could go off” and do something worse than cursing.
However, when “people know they’re being videotaped,” it’s “a deterrent to people being an idiot,” Tucker added.
Midwest Glass estimated the bullet-proof glass installation would cost $4,575. Tucker said surveillance cameras are inexpensive and easy to install.
“I think Bill (Tucker) brought up a good point,” council President Bob Getz said after the meeting. “If we do something, the camera and a buzzer would be the way to go.”
Also Monday, the council voted to ratify an earlier vote by email on pavement work on Second Street.
Getz after the meeting said the village got the bid on June 5, and work was going to start on June 10, so “we didn’t have time to do a meeting.” However, Michigan’s Open Meeting Act says all votes much be held in public, and Getz after the meeting said the village’s lawyer advised the second vote in a public forum.
In other matters, the council decided by consensus to meet with Chemical Bank officials rather than taking much of the village’s banking business to Honor Credit Union.
Chemical Bank operates a branch office in Baroda and is the only financial institution in the village. But Martin said Chemical Bank is “becoming less and less community friendly ... it’s very frustrating.”
The branch manager also manages the branch in Stevensville and spends the balance of her time there, Martin said.
Trustee Larry Nye was against the move, at least without first meeting with bank officials.
“I’m not in favor of stopping doing business with Chemical Bank,” Nye said. “It won’t look too good.”
Trustee Steve Jasper said officials should set up a meeting with bank officials. “If we come away unhappy, we leave, it’s that simple,” he said.
The council agreed to hire F&V Engineering of Grand Rapids to look after the village’s water and sewer lines and infrastructure, at a cost of $53,410.