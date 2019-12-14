BARODA — Officers with Baroda-Lake Township Police have an added piece of bling on their uniforms – body cameras.
“We started to put them on in August and we’ve been fully up and running since September,” said Chief Shawn Martin. “There have been very minimal problems learning the system. It’s a high definition camera so the pictures are very good. The body camera worked out well in the case of a recent school bus passing. The person first admitted it, then later tried to deny it, but we had proof.”
The department has also installed a new video recording system in each of its six patrol cars. Most area police departments have in-car video and body cameras.
“It’s a new territory for us, but a necessity for the officers and the public. Ours is all integrated into one system, with the in-car video system and the body cam coming all from one company, Watch Guard,” Martin said.
Total cost for the system and all equipment was $67,770, and it was purchased with help from the Michigan Township Participating Plan’s risk reduction grant program in the form of a $5,000 grant.
“We sought out this grant. I had a lot of help writing the grant. They’re definitely not automatic, and we got the largest amount available,” Martin said.
