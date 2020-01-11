The New York Times recently reported on an investigation that showed alcohol breath tests are often unreliable. What do you think of those findings? How much do you trust breath tests? Have you ever had someone you arrested argue with the accuracy of the breath test and what was the result of that? What could be done to improve the system of arresting/convicting impaired drivers?
Dee Dee, St. Joseph
Dee Dee, thank you for your question. I contacted Deputy Brandon Wall to explain how our breath test device works. He is certified through the State of Michigan to oversee our Datamaster program at the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. He advised me the following:
“While no man-made mechanical device can be expected to function perfectly 100 percent of the time, the device used in the state of Michigan for court purposes is an infrared evidential breath alcohol instrument, or the Datamaster Transportable (DMT) machine manufactured by National Patent Analytical Systems Inc. This machine has been used in Michigan since around 2011. It is calibrated and self-checked weekly and monitored by a certified and trained officer. The weekly test sample must be within .004 of the known target value, or the machine will take itself out of service. The machine is also inspected and certified by the state every 120 days. While similar technology, this machine was not the main focus of the New York Times article. The article spoke of software errors and bad calibration and record keeping practices by police departments.
The current machine uses infrared light to measure grams of alcohol in a sample of 210 liters of breath. While the previous technology used in Michigan functioned in the same way, it was calibrated by a trained officer mixing a solution much like one would in a chemistry class lab, leaving potential for human error. The new machine auto-calibrates with calibration gas, thus eliminating this potential.
The machine also has safeguards built into the testing process. Officers ensure there are no foreign objects in a subject’s mouth and monitor the person for 15 minutes prior to testing. A subject is then actually asked for two samples as a double-check verification, even though only one is required. The two samples should not vary by more than 1-4 percent depending on the level of intoxication, in a sense admitting there is a slight margin of acceptable error. Based on that standard, a person blowing a 0.14 BAC could actually be a 0.13-0.15 BAC. Or a person blowing over a 0.35 BAC could actually be a 0.31-0.39 BAC.
Before and between subject samples, the machine will purge and a blank test is taken that should register as a .000 BAC. When the subject blows into the instrument, the sample will not register if it does not amount to the required amount of breath. The machine will also display an error if there is any kind of interference, calibration issue, or chemical other than ethanol present in the process.”
So to answer your questions, I trust our Datamaster breath test machine, and have not had anyone challenge the accuracy of the breath test machine in court. I believe that it is essential for departments who have breath testing machines to keep proper records and calibrate their machine as directed by the state and manufacturer.
