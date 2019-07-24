BCYF still exhibit deadline is Aug. 1

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The deadline for still exhibits to be registered for the 2019 Berrien County Youth Fair is Aug. 1.
Registration is open to any Berrien County resident 5 to 20 years of age.
The exhibitor age is as of Jan. 1, 2019. Online registration, which is now open, is free for all departments. Once registered, exhibitors can return to the program and add more entries up until the deadline.
Families can register under one email and password. The exhibitor’s printed email confirmation will serve as the traditional yellow copy of the entry form and is required on entry day, just as the yellow copy of the traditional entry form is.
The link for online entries can be found at www.bcyf.org.
Entry forms may be brought to the fair office between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday on or before Aug. 1; postmarked on or before Aug. 1; or placed in the drop box outside the fair office after office hours until midnight on Aug. 1. The fair office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1 to accept entries, but exhibitors are encouraged to get their registrations in early.
A limited number of exhibitor handbooks and entry forms are available at the fair office, the MSU Extension Office in Benton Harbor, Baroda City Mills, Country Heritage Credit Union in Buchanan, Red & White Feed and Family Farm and Home in Benton Harbor, Tractor Supply Co. and Rural King in Niles, Watervliet Fruit Exchange, Seifert’s Farm Supply in Three Oaks and Tractor Supply Co. in Stevensville, and all Berrien County public libraries.
The exhibitor handbook is also available online at www.bcyf.org.
Other upcoming deadlines include the Berrien County Youth Fair Baked Fruit Pie Contest, which is open to adults and youth. Registration deadline for the contest is Aug. 1.
No late registrations will be accepted.
Questions can be addressed by contacting the fair office at 269-473-4251. The youth fair will run Aug. 12-17 with the theme “Country Nights and Carnival Lights.”