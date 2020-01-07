BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners Monday approved paying Wecycle Industrial Sanitation its monthly fee of just over $39,000, with the stipulation that it be given to Robert Edwards.
But it wasn’t done without some dissent.
Three people claim ownership of the company. Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the contract with the city was signed by Edwards. But on Jan. 2, the other two who claim ownership, siblings Virginia Huddleston and Jewell Allen, gave the city a letter stating that Edwards was no longer to pick up the check.
None of the three people who say they are the owners spoke during Monday’s meeting.
Commissioners approved giving the check to Edwards by a vote of 6-2.
Commissioner MaryAlice Adams abstained because Huddleston and Allen are her siblings.
Commissioner Duane Seats said the money needs to be given to the person who signed the contract and is doing the work.
In November, when the check was given to Huddleston, trash was not picked up for almost a week because Edwards said Huddleston didn’t pay any of the bills. At the time, Edwards said he needed the money to pay for fuel and landfill fees.
Commissioners in November approved forwarding December’s monthly check to Edwards so he could start picking up the trash again.
City attorney Randy Hyrns said Monday that he has been in constant contact with the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office on this issue. He said he couldn’t say who should receive the check without doing more research.
But he did say he has some doubts about the legitimacy of the Jan. 2 letter because it wasn’t on letterhead or from an attorney.
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege