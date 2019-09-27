Benton Harbor police investigating shooting

BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left two people injured from the altercation.
At about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Benton Harbor officers responded to a shooting complaint in the 800 block of Lavette Avenue.
According to a news release from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot and a 27-year-old man who had been assaulted.
The female victim is being treated at the Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph and is currently in stable condition. The male was treated and released.
Both are Benton Harbor residents.
This shooting is being investigated and details will be released as the investigation progresses, the release stated.
Detectives are asking any witnesses to come forward, or anyone with details to provide information.
BHDPS detectives are being assisted by Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit detectives, the Berrien County Sheriff Department’s Road Patrol and the county’s evidence technicians.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the tipline at 269-927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or via the BHDPS app that can be found in the cell phone app store.