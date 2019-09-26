BENTON HARBOR — Stephen Mitchell wore many hats during his life – father, husband, Benton Harbor school board president – said friends and family members who gathered for his funeral Wednesday at Second Baptist Church in Benton Township.
The 1966 Benton Harbor High School graduate, who died Sept. 17 at the age of 71, broke many barriers, becoming the first black quarterback at the high school and the first black Eagle Scout in Southwest Michigan and possibly the state.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said that most of all, Mitchell was a warrior when it came to protecting the school district.
“When the word came to Benton Harbor that the high school must be shut down, he went into quarterback mode,” he said, referring to the May 24 proposal from state officials that the high school be closed in 2020 or the entire school district could be closed.
Under Mitchell’s leadership, trustees rejected all plans in which the high school could be closed and are currently working with state officials to create an advisory board to develop an operating plan to move the district forward.
Muhammad, who worked with Mitchell at Signature Toyota, said when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer demanded the school board trustees close the high school, they all voted “no.”
“That takes strength to oppose a sitting governor,” he said. “...He finished fighting, and he died on his post.”
School board Vice President Joseph Taylor said the two met when Mitchell was appointed as a school board trustee in 2015, and he remembers him as a friend.
“Steve was living proof of how fine a person can be,” he said, adding that Mitchell’s life can be summed up in three words – sincere, honest and loyal.
Mitchell, the youngest of eight children, was a lifelong Tiger. After going away to college, he returned to the city in 1974 to be the director of security for the school district. In 1988, he was promoted to director of operations and facilities, where he stayed until retiring in 2008.
Mitchell’s nephew, Rodney Mitchell, said he was like a second dad to him when he was growing up.
His son, Antonio Mitchell, said his dad was a role model not only to his sons, but to other young men in the community on how to carry yourself.
He said his dad made a point of investing time into his children.
“What’s the difference between a good father and a great father? Time, sacrifice and love,” he said. “It’s literally your time. Are you available for your children?”
He said he tries to follow his dad’s example with his own children.
Mitchell and his wife, the former Marlene Piggee, were married in 1972. They had four children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
