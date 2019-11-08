BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to consider a medical marijuana business application.
The name of the business was not disclosed. The meeting will be at city hall, 200 E. Wall St.
The announcement was made Thursday during a special meeting to pay city bills. Commissioners declined to approve paying the bills Monday because they said they needed some questions answered.
Commissioners unanimously approved paying the bills Thursday with no comment. Absent were Mayor Marcus Muhammad and Commissioners Duane Seats and Sharon Henderson.