BENTON HARBOR — A 66-year-old Benton Harbor woman was struck and severely injured by a stray bullet while watching television in her home Saturday night, and police are looking for those responsible.
Officers on patrol heard gunfire around 11:05 p.m. in the area of Broadway Park, and when they responded were told that the woman had been hit in her home in the 900 block of Pavone Avenue, while lying in bed. It did not appear that she was the target, according to police.
The woman was taken to Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, where she was in critical condition Sunday.
Several people were seen running from the park, and police are seeking their identities to determine who was involved in the shooting. They also are reviewing outside security cameras from the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or the Benton Harbor Public Safety phone app.
Benton Harbor officers were assisted by the Michigan State Police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.