BENTON TOWNSHIP — Cathy Yates is the new supervisor of Benton Township.
Yates was unanimously approved and sworn in to lead the township at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
“I plan to be here for awhile,” Yates said after the meeting. “I’m hoping to see many positive things for the township. I don’t want to promise anything, but I hope to see more businesses and jobs come in. We will be a place where people want to live and raise their families.”
Yates’ appointment as supervisor was made official after she formally submitted a letter of resignation as trustee.
Yates was first elected as a trustee in 2012, and re-elected to the board in 2016.
She has a bachelor of arts degree in family life from Spring Arbor University and a masters in organizational leadership from Siena Heights University.
She replaces former Supervisor Kevin White, who died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred while working along I-94 for the Michigan Department of Transportation on Oct. 24.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, the board still has two vacancies.
Former Trustee Carolyn Fowler, who served on Benton Township’s board for nearly two decades, died Nov. 24.
Fowler had been battling health problems for some time and was taken to a long-term care facility in Battle Creek shortly before her death. Trustees held a moment of silence for Fowler at Tuesday’s meeting.
With Yates moving to fill White’s position, the board is in need of two trustees.
Clerk Carolyn Phillips said the township is accepting letters of interest township residents. They must be registered voters. Both openings are for unexpired terms.
Letters can be sent to the clerk’s office at 1725 Territorial Road in Benton Township from now until Jan. 2, 2020.
Phillips said that is the deadline, since the state requires all appointed vacancies to be filled within 45 days.
However, there will be at least one position that will remain vacant for the rest of the year.
It’s been nearly six months since former Superintendent Kelli Smith resigned from her post, but township officials are backing off of the search for the time being.
While a search committee was formed during the summer, Treasurer Debbie Boothby said the township is temporarily putting the position on the “back burner.” Boothby said the decision was made due to the number of deaths and vacancies that have hit the board these past two months.
“It’s been a really rough year for this board,” Boothby said during the meeting. “It’s been hit after hit. But everyone is really dedicated.”
The next board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Benton Township Hall.
Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski