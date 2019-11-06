Benton Township honors deceased supervisor White

BENTON TOWNSHIP — It was a somber meeting for the Benton Township Board of Trustees.
In the first meeting since the tragic death of Supervisor Kevin White, the board held a moment of silence in his memory Tuesday before reading a prayer to the audience.
“All we have are special keepsake memories with which we will never part,” Clerk Carolyn Phillips said at the beginning of the meeting. “May time heal our sorrow, wipe away our tears and ease our pain. God has him in his keeping, but we have him in our hearts.”
A yellow ribbon was wrapped around White’s chair, which was seated front and center in its usual place. White’s nameplate was also present for the meeting.
Several board members had a difficult time speaking and getting through the agenda’s line items.
White died following an accident while he was working along I-94 for the Michigan Department of Transportation on Oct. 24.
White had stepped in as the township’s supervisor in 2015, after he was chosen to replace former Supervisor Nora Jefferson. White was later elected supervisor in 2016. Prior to that, he joined the township’s board as a trustee in 2012.
Other agenda items
Trustees approved the purchase of additional security door readers at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Johnson Controls, which was used for previous security door readers within the township’s buildings, will install and program four readers and four door strikes.
The township will pay $7,280 for the installation and product cost. It will include a $420 annual service charge.
Phillips said the door readers were needed for a door between the police station and municipal building, a lower level equipment room, and the main floor of township hall that will be used for elections.
Trustees also held a moment of silence for Trustee Carolyn Fowler, who is in a long-term care facility in Battle Creek.
The next board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at township hall. The board is also holding a public workshop at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12.
