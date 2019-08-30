Benton Township moves polling station

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township is changing the venue for a polling station, prior to its next election.
Trustees agreed to move the locations of Precincts 3 and 6, from the Moose Lodge to the Sammie Smith Family Investment Center.
“We decided we needed to make the change because of ADA issues and campaign issues at that site,” said Clerk Carolyn Philips. “This is going to be temporary until we find a new location in that area.”
The investment center, which is now the polling station for both precincts, is at 301 S. Martin Luther King Drive in Benton Township. The Moose Lodge is at 2180 Union Ave.
The township was attempting to use the Saint Mark Church at the corner of Union Avenue and Napier Avenue for its next permanent location.
However, Philips said the church is in the process of being sold and isn’t suitable as a long-term solution.
The township is comprised of six precincts, but four polling stations. Precincts 1 and 2 are at Benton Township Hall.
The move comes after township officials decided to consolidate two polling places – the township hall and police station – into one location last year.
The police station no longer had the space to operate as a proper polling space.
As part of several renovations, the exit door to the township hall meeting room was replaced with wider doors and additional lighting to be ADA accessible for voters.
Prior to that, the last change of venue for any of the township’s polling stations was eight years ago when Precincts 3 and 6 were moved to the Moose Lodge from the Good Shepard Church.
