BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township police officers are looking for the public’s help to find the person who shot a 16-year-old male Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Agard Avenue.
Officers were called at 1:14 p.m. to the emergency room of Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph in regards to the victim, who was shot in the right cheek, according to a news release from Det/Lt. Michael DenDooven.
The victim and two juvenile friends told officers they were walking south on Agard Avenue near McKann Street when a black Jeep Cherokee approached them. They said a rear seat passenger on the driver’s side shot three times through a rolled down window.
Friends took the victim to the emergency room of Lakeland Medical Center, where he was admitted for non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.
Anyone with information can contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.