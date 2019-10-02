Benton Township to add another trash truck to fleet

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Trash is about to disappear faster in Benton Township.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, trustees agreed to buy its second automated trash truck in the past two years to help deal with the influx of residents who have switched to the township’s trash pickup services.
The truck, which is being bought through Freightliner Supply, will cost the township about $280,000. Clerk Carolyn Phillips said the truck is being paid for through the general fund.
Public Works Supervisor Andy Jordan said it will be similar to the automated trash truck the township agreed to buy in 2018.
“There’s definitely a need for another truck,” he said. “I can tell you based on our experience with the one we’ve had for a year and a half, we’ve had no issues with that truck. It’s been the best truck we’ve ever had – it just goes out and picks up trash.”
He said they plan to retire the oldest truck, as it can only be ridden on one side by an employee.
Jordan said they traded in a previous truck for a discounted rate for the other automated trash truck it bought in 2018. However, this time the dealership is not interested.
Jordan added the party that ended up buying the truck that the township sold is interested in buying another from the township.
The projected life span of the automated trash truck is about seven to eight years.
Jordan said the township will have to keep a rear loader trash truck in the event they need to pick up couches or mattresses.
With two automated trucks in rotation, Jordan said employees can pick up trash faster.
“When we did a (demonstration) of the first automated truck, it took about eight seconds to stop, compared to the rear loader that takes about 30 seconds if you push it,” Jordan said. “So you can pick up a lot more trash.”
According to Jordan, about 500 residents have singed on for trash pickup with the township since they began offering trash carts in 2017.
“The routes are a lot bigger,” he said. “Picking up trash with the rear loader takes so much longer and you need another guy who you have to pull from somewhere else.”
Other agenda items
The board agreed to retain Jessica Fette as township attorney, extending her contract through Dec. 31, 2022.
The contract lists Fette as an independent contractor with the township. The contract sets Fette’s pay at $145 per hour for the remainder of the year.
Her pay increases to $150 per hour on Jan. 1, 2020, and again to $155 per hour on Jan. 1, 2022.
Trustees next held a first reading of an amended medical marijuana ordinance that the planning commission looked over at a special meeting on Monday.
The next board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Benton Township Hall.
