Benton Twp. adopts water, sewer improvement plans

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township trustees recently adopted the sewer and water system capital improvement plans in an effort to determine improvement needs and introduce maintenance programs.
The township has been actively managing the needs of its water and sewer systems for the past decade and decided to evaluate what was needed and to seek out financial strategies that could help update the systems.
Both capital improvement plans – approved at Tuesday’s board meeting – provide the township’s water and sewer system improvement priorities, a timeline for accomplishing the needed improvements, and a financial strategy to implement the plan.
“Adoption of these plans will be crucial for future funding opportunities, especially through the state,” Clerk Carolyn Phillips said in an email to The Herald-Palladium.
The board also approved a notice of intent to apply for state revolving loan funds for sewer improvement projects at Tuesday’s board meeting. However, no actual application is being filed yet, Phillips said Friday.
At a November workshop session, the board sat through a handful of presentations concerning a 20-year capital improvement plan that would address some extensive water infrastructure projects, from water mains to storage tanks.
Under the 20-year capital improvements plan that Prein & Newhof assembled, the township is looking at water main replacements, intake and raw water pumping improvements, storage improvements and treatment plant improvements.
Construction of the Benton Township wastewater collection system began in the 1920s. Today, about two thirds of the system consists of infrastructure installed from the 1920s through the 1950s. As the system continues to age and deteriorate, certain parts need to be repaired or replaced to provide the desired level of sewer service in a cost-effective manner.
After months of holding meetings and workshops on how the township could address its aging infrastructure, trustees agreed to raise water and sewer rates through the next decade.
In December, trustees voted for a one-time sewer rate increase of 15 percent in 2020 – as well as a 4.5 percent increase each year from 2021 through 2029.
For water rates, the board approved a one-time increase of 15.25 percent in 2020, plus a 4.5 percent increase each year from 2021 through 2025.
The sewer rate increase took effect Jan. 1, 2020, and the water rate increase begins Jan. 15, 2020.
