Benton Twp. expands search for superintendent

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township officials are in the early stages of finding its next superintendent.
On Tuesday, the township posted a job description through several outlets and organizations, including Michigan Township Association, Michigan Municipal League, Cornerstone Alliance and the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Treasurer Debbie Boothby said they have not created a hiring committee yet, but are waiting to receive applications for the position. Boothby said the township is also considering hiring an outside recruiter.
“This is really the first hiring of a superintendent for Benton Charter Township,” Boothby said. “It’s first time we’re looking for a candidate outside the township. We’ve always hired within.”
Superintendent Kelli Smith, who took over for Elden Piontek in 2016, submitted her resignation in June.
Smith has been with the township for 10 years, part of which she served as township comptroller.
She was first hired to serve as the township’s comptroller in December 2009 and worked through December 2012. She then took one year off and came back at the beginning of 2014.
According to Boothby, Piontek was serving as comptroller when he was asked to become superintendent.
Since Smith’s formal resignation, township officials have put together a series of requirements and what they hope to see in candidates.
The township is looking for at least five years of experience in local government from applicants.
Candidates are also expected to have a bachelor’s degree in political science, business administration, public administration or any other related field. A master’s degree is preferred.
“For continuity purposes, I would like to have a candidate chosen within three months. We want someone with government experience, a municipal financing background and has worked in a diverse community,” Boothby said. “We are a financially stable, growing and dynamic community. This job opportunity is a really good one, being that the township is large and is a commercial district in the county.”
The township employs about 90 municipal workers and has about 15,000 residents.
Based on previous hirings, the township is setting its salary range for a superintendent from $95,000 to $125,000 – which would be determined by the candidate’s qualifications and background.
The job posting has also been submitted for publication in The Herald-Palladium, Kalamazoo Gazette, Grand Rapids Press, South Bend Tribune and a few Detroit newspapers.
Smith’s resignation becomes official Aug. 9. Until then, she will assist the township in finding her replacement.
Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski