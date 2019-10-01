BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township planners cleaned up some of the language Monday for a medical marijuana ordinance the township approved in July.
At Monday’s special meeting, the township’s planning commission sent a recommendation to the board of trustees to add a handful of facilities to be considered for special use provisions in three zoning districts under the ordinance.
Among those changes were the addition of grow and processing facilities.
Building Inspector Chris Fuchs said this was part of an effort to “make the ordinance function mechanically” to allow the right uses in the correct zoning districts.
“By doing this, we are making it so when an application comes in, we can now accept it and start the process,” Fuchs said. “It’s a fairly extensive ordinance and application process. I’m not an authority on medical marijuana, but we are trying to do the right things by the township and the citizens.”
Prior to the meeting, Fuchs said his building department had received a lot of calls regarding the ordinance. However, he referred to them only as “feelers.”
“We’re all learning about these processes,” Clerk Carolyn Phillips said. “Sooner or later we will get applications and its best to sort out the language first.”
Township trustees opted into a state law to allow medical marijuana facilities in the township at its July 2 meeting.
While the township showed interest in the medical marijuana ordinance, trustees voted to opt out of the recreational marijuana law.
Michigan’s recreational marijuana law requires action by municipalities that don’t want retail marijuana businesses in their jurisdiction.
At the time, township officials cited the lack of a licensing program by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for its reason to opt out. LARA has until the end of 2019 to establish the permit process.
Proposal 1 was approved statewide last November, which allowed for the use of recreational marijuana. More than 64 percent of Benton Township voters were in favor of the proposal.
The ordinance amendment now goes to the board of trustees, which will have to have two separate readings of the amendment.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at the Benton Township Hall.
