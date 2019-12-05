Benton Twp. raises water, sewer rates

BENTON TOWNSHIP — After months of holding meetings and workshops on how Benton Township could address its aging infrastructure problem, trustees agreed to raise water and sewer rates through the next decade.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, trustees voted for a one-time sewer rate increase of 15 percent in 2020 – as well as a 4.5 percent increase each year from 2021 through 2029.
Clerk Carolyn Phillips said the rate increase is expected to take the average sewer bill from $29 to $33.35 per month next year.
For water rates, the board approved a one-time increase of 15.25 percent in 2020 – as well as a 4.5 percent increase each year from 2021 through 2025.
Phillips said the increase is projected to raise the average water bill from about $6.19 (plus $3.85 per cubic feet of water used) to $7.13 (plus $4.44 per cubic feet) a month.
The sewer rate increase will take effect Jan. 1, 2020, and the water rate increase begins Jan. 15, 2020.
Treasurer Debbie Boothby said the township’s infrastructure – especially sewer lines – are at least 50 years old.
“No one likes to raise rates on anyone,” Boothby said Tuesday. “This board had two workshops just to talk about the rate increases and what we thought would be palatable. We want to be proactive instead of reactive.”
At a November workshop session, the board sat through a handful of presentations concerning a 20-year capital improvement plan that would address some extensive water infrastructure projects, from water mains to storage tanks.
Steve Oosting, senior engineer with Prein & Newhof, gave a synopsis of the problems the township’s water system faces.
Among the biggest issues is how unnecessarily complex the design is of the township’s water infrastructure. Oosting said the more complex a water system is, the more vulnerable it is to breakdowns.
Oosting also addressed the aging infrastructure itself, showing the percentages of water mains and pipelines that were first installed more than 40 years ago.
He said about half of the township’s water lines were built between the 1950s and 1970s.
“We as a society have these public health systems we’ve come to rely on – water and sewer systems – that have been revolutionary for public health in our society,” Oosting said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “Unfortunately, they’ve been in the ground now for, in some cases, over 100 years. They’ve been out of sight and out of mind.”
Under the proposed 20-year capital improvements plan that Prein & Newhof assembled, the township is looking at $46 million in potential water main replacements, $18 million in intake and raw water pumping improvements, $5 million in storage improvements and $3 million in treatment plant improvements.
Oosting said proactive investment in these systems will result in a lower overall cost than responding to emergency repairs.
“Emergency repairs are expensive and they don’t add meaningful life to water systems,” Oosting said.
A previous increase
After a decade of steady water rates, Benton Township voted in January 2019 to increase residential water bills through 2021.
Trustees previously agreed to increase water rates to $3.85 per unit of usage in 2019, then $3.95 in 2020, and eventually $4.10 in 2021. That rate increase became effective Jan. 15.
The previous rates were originally set by the city of Benton Harbor at $3.73 in 2009.
When the township separated from the city’s water system in 2010, the rates remained the same for township residents for nearly a decade. The township would eventually build its own water tower in 2011.
However, Boothby confirmed those water increases will be scrapped in favor of the more significant water and sewer rate increases.
The new rates are the culmination of three years worth of research and a water system reliability study Prein & Newhof was hired to complete.
The study includes an analysis and set of recommendations the township can make over time in terms of capital improvements to keep the water system in good health.
According to Michigan’s Safe Drinking Water Act, the township is required to do a water system study every five years. The township’s last study was completed in 2014.
