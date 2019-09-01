Benton Twp. shooting victim dies

BENTON TOWNSHIP — A man who was shot in the head earlier this week at Blossom Acres Apartments in Benton Township has died from his injuries.
The Benton Township Police Department reported Saturday in a news release that Demario Gunn, 41, succumbed to his injuries Friday evening at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Police were called to the 100 block of Concord Road at about 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday to the Blossom Acres Apartments on the report of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found Gunn with a gunshot wound to the head and started administering first aid. He was transported to Lakeland, where he required surgery.
Witnesses reported they had heard several shots, then saw the car that Gunn was in roll into the curb in front of 106 Concord Road, according to the release.
An autopsy is being scheduled.
Benton Township police was assisted at the scene by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Road patrol and Detective Bureau, Michigan State Police, Benton harbor Department of Public safety and Medic 1.
Police said they do not have any suspects at this time.
Benton Township Police ask that anyone with information contact the department’s detective bureau at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.