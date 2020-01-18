ST. JOSEPH — The first candidate for Berrien County prosecutor has thrown his hat into the ring.
Steve Pierangeli, chief assistant prosecuting attorney, has announced his candidacy as a Republican for the seat Michael Sepic is retiring from at the end of the year.
“I am ready for the next step in my career to continue advocating for the people of Berrien County,” he said in a news release. “Growing up in a large family in Southfield, Mich., I fostered a love of service that still motivates my work today.”
The primary election is Aug. 4, with the general election Nov. 3.
Pierangeli, 42, of St. Joseph has been with the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office since 2004. He was named chief trial attorney in 2014 and chief assistant prosecuting attorney in 2018.
While working for the county, Pierangeli has served in the adult criminal division, the juvenile division, and the neglect and abuse division. He has written appellate briefs for the prosecutor’s office and argued in front of the Michigan Supreme Court.
“I have successfully handled all types of cases from traffic tickets to homicides, often working on highly publicized and complex cases. I recently prosecuted a high-profile homicide of a United States Army sergeant while home on leave in Berrien County,” he said.
Outside of his courtroom duties, Pierangeli is responsible for training assistant prosecutors in the office, managing office staff, strategic office planning and acting as a liaison between the prosecutor’s office and the Berrien County judiciary.
Pierangeli instructs across the state on criminal law and trial techniques for the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan. In addition, he instructs on constitutional law, criminal law, and courtroom testimony for the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, as well as courtroom testimony for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Outside of the prosecutor’s office, Pierangeli serves as the president-elect for the Berrien County Bar Association and previously served on the association’s Professionalism Committee. He also serves on the board of directors for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan and the Saint Joseph Aquatics. He volunteers in local elementary schools through the Junior Achievement program, and has coached AYSO soccer, youth hockey and little league baseball for 10 years.
He is a member of the Knights of Columbus at Saints John and Bernard Parish in Benton Harbor and a member of the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Kiwanis Club.
Pierangeli lives in St. Joseph with his wife, Miranda, and their four children.
His campaign has set up a Facebook page at facebook.com/pierangeli2020.
