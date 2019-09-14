Berrien County aces emergency response exercise

ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County officials passed their latest emergency response exercise at the D.C. Cook nuclear power plant with flying colors, Sheriff Paul Bailey reported to the Board of Commissioners on Thursday.
The team, which consists of law enforcement and other emergency responders, school officials and health professionals, met 19 criteria with no identified problems by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which evaluated the exercise.
Bailey said the FEMA officials commented that the Berrien contingent was among “the best in the country.”
The region around a nuclear plant undergoes the training exercise every two years. With Berrien County situated between Cook and Palisades plant in Van Buren County, its responders go through the training every year, helping to sharpen their skills.
Professionals point out that, while an accident at the nuclear plants is unlikely, rigorous training helps responders to handle other emergencies, such as floods or tornados.
According Captain Rockey Adams, who heads the sheriff’s department emergency response team, 168 people from 47 agencies participated in the five days of exercises, as well as several rounds of training before the main event.
“These participants committed 54 hours of active exercise time, not including the long hours each of the emergency management staff members put in to train emergency responders and get equipment, facilities, plans and procedures where they needed to be, to be successful,” Adams noted in a letter to Bailey.
Adams wrote that, as he travels to other emergency operations centers, he usually doesn’t see the level of involvement that Berrien County has from its leaders. He said that Commissioners Jim Curran, David Vollrath and Bob Harrison all participated in the exercises.
“To compare this with some other communities I’ve seen, they struggle finding interest to get one senior leader to be involved,” Adams said. “This is something our community should be very proud to know; that their community leaders are invested with us in meeting this goal of having a better prepared, more resilient and sustainable community.”
The Emergency Management Center “made appropriate decisions to protect the public, schools and those with disabilities or have functional or access needs,” Adams’ letter said.
Other participants came from Benton Harbor schools, Brookview Montessori School and Spectrum Health Lakeland. Those “key personnel made appropriate decisions in the area they were responsible for,” Adams reported.
The schools, Spectrum, Medic 1 and the sheriff’s road patrol had at least two communications systems available and working. Traffic and access control was established and impediments to evacuation were identified and resolved. Notification to the public and media was done in “a timely manner.”
Employees of Spectrum demonstrated “ability to decontaminate and treat potentially contaminated patients” in an exercise that took place June 26.
“Their hard work translates to their success during the times in which we have activated for real emergencies such as large fires, flooding, extreme cold weather and winter mass traffic crashes,” Adams said.
In other business, Sheriff Bailey and Dave Agens, director of the county’s 911 services, received awards for their support of Riverwood Center’s Crisis Intervention Team training on how to identify and respond to mental health issues in the community.
The awards were presented by Gretchen Carlson, the director of Riverwood’s jail diversion program, which seeks to provide treatment rather than incarceration for citizens experiencing mental health issues. She said that Bailey had made deputies available for the training, and organized a conference to provide the information to other law enforcement agencies.
Bailey said the training allows deputies to help residents before they get in trouble and end up in jail.
Carlson said that 911 dispatchers can alert law enforcement when there is a possible mental health issue. The 911 center also had been providing data to researchers at Wayne State University studying the scope of mental health issues in the community.
