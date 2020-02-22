Community cats

The Berrien County Animal Control shelter is overflowing with cats, and Director Tiffany Peterson says it’s a chronic problem, especially in spring. Peterson is trying to start a Trap-Neuter-Return program, which aims to keep unowned cats safe but out of animal shelters.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — If you ask Tiffany Peterson, it takes a community to raise a cat.

The director of Berrien County Animal Control is trying to start a program that she believes would reduce the unowned cat population while saving the lives of many.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, twitter @hpswidwa