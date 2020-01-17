ST. JOSEPH — A man who presented a proposed resolution for the Berrien County Board of Commissioners to declare Berrien County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” drew support Thursday from gun rights activists.
The resolution, presented by Jim Walker of Baroda, was taken under advisement by the board.
“We’ll follow up on this in due course,” Board Chairman R. McKinley Elliott said after the meeting. “We will want to have our county attorney review it, and talk with the sheriff and the prosecutor. I 100 percent support Second Amendment rights.”
Walker introduced himself as the chairman of the Berrien 2ASC, which he said is part of the group Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties. According to his interpretation, the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, “affirmed an individual’s right to possess a firearm, unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that firearm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.”
He said subsequent court cases have affirmed the individual’s right to keep and bear arms, and that every Berrien County commissioner took an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and the Michigan Constitution.
The lengthy resolution at one point states, “It is further resolved that this Board affirms its support for the Berrien County Sheriff and the Berrien County Prosecuting Attorney, in the exercise of their sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law.”
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey was at the meeting and made the following statement: “I support the Second Amendment and not taking guns from good people. I stand to uphold the Constitution.”
Among the people who spoke in favor of the resolution was Christopher Rich of St. Joseph.
“I’m a competitive shooter and a firearms instructor. The Constitution restricts what the government can do. The American Society is the best in the world, and this resolution supports an idea that the people have rights,” he said. “I respectfully urge you to support the resolution.”
Eric Lester, a retired physician and former chairman of the Berrien County Democrat Party, spoke out against the resolution.
“I would be very concerned about the county commission adopting this resolution,” he said. “Be very careful. I urge you to put together a study committee and look at the facts.”
The proposed resolution comes on the heals of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declaring a temporary state of emergency in Richmond – banning guns and all other weapons from Capitol Square ahead of a scheduled gun rights rally that he said had drawn “credible threats.”
The gun sanctuary movement has gained a great deal of traction in Virginia recently, where a number of counties and towns have made such declarations. The movement has also found support in a handful of Michigan counties where the issue is being debated.
According to a New York Post article, the Democrat governor of Virginia announced Wednesday that authorities found inflammatory online postings by pro-gun and militia groups, some from out of state, who are planning to attend the rally next Monday.
“Let me be clear,” Northam said. “These are considered credible threats ... no weapons will be allowed on capitol grounds. This includes everything from sticks and bats to chains and projectiles.”
