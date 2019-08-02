BUCHANAN — Berrien County officials are still pushing to get more high-speed internet in rural parts of the county. That message came from County Commissioner Ezra Scott after a query from a resident about the issue.
County commissioners met Thursday evening at the Buchanan Area Senior Center as part of their schedule of night meetings that began in April and ends in October.
In addition to wondering about funding for rural roads, Buchanan Township resident Ken Peterson wanted to know “what is the county doing to help install high-speed internet in rural areas?” he asked.
Scott said that a second round of federal funding for rural broadband will be available this fall through both the USDA and the U.S. Department of Commerce. “We will direct county staff to apply for grants as part of the county’s strategic plan that will be approved next week,” he said.
Scott said he’s not sure how much money will be available this time around, but noted that more than $600 million was available in the first round for fiber projects. “Let’s try to get as much as we can,” he said. “The grants are for public/private partnerships and we have met with Comcast.”
As for road funding, Peterson said his concern is that township residents are being asked to pay more and more to get local roads repaired. County Board Chairman Mac Elliott reported that a number of proposals are being floated in Lansing to get more money for roads.
County Administrator Bill Wolf outlined what’s being done in the county. The county road department has a schedule to take care of primary roads and has verbal agreements with townships to match local money to take care of local roads and subdivisions. He noted that one-third of townships have millages or assessments for roads.
As hosts for the meeting, Buchanan officials reported on local projects. Mayor Patricia Moore invited everyone to the Summer Thrill on the Hill water slide festival that started Thursday and runs through Saturday. She noted that 9,000 people came last year with the city able to raise $30,000 for local parks and fire equipment.
Senior Center Director Adam Burck reported on center projects including installing a new raised bed garden and converting to LED lights inside and out. The center saw more than 22,000 sign-ins last year, 2,400 volunteer hours and provided 3,900 senior lunches.
County Administrative Assistant Annette Christie reported that the county continues to track senior center finances and operations, with all centers in the county providing the requested information. She said people can see a list of all senior centers in the county on the county’s website.
In business at the meeting, commissioners appointed Steve Jackson, president of West Michigan Tool & Die, to the Workforce Development Board to replace former St. Joseph Superintendent Ann Cardon.
Commissioners also approved a $23,329 grant for extra enforcement patrols for alcohol impaired drivers and unbuckled motorists, and a new vendor for the county’s voluntary flexible spending program.