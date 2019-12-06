ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County’s budget woes are far from over.
Only a couple of weeks after the board of commissioners cobbled together the spending plan for 2020, they continue to be confronted with stretched staff and tight finances.
On Thursday the administration committee heard requests from the prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s department for new positions they say are needed.
After closing a $5.5 million spending gap, “we’re all a little nervous about pulling the trigger” on these requests, explained Commissioner Jim Curran, chairman of the Administration Committee.
Curran added that commissioners “would be looking for a little sunshine” from Administrator Bill Wolf before green-lighting new spending.
Wolf didn’t indicate that he was ready to radiate any warmth in that regard, saying that he couldn’t see expanding the county workforce unless it was “absolutely necessary.”
“We barely stitched the budget together,” Wolf said. “We barely made it this year.”
The two personnel requests add up to between $250,000 and $300,000 in additional spending for 2020, Wolf said.
Prosecutor Michael Sepic and Sheriff Paul Bailey believe that their requests for additional employees meet the definition of “absolutely necessary.”
Sepic told commissioners that he needs additional staff to handle the increased workload he said is, in part, due to the public defender’s office established in 2017.
His office isn’t seeing more trials, Sepic said, but because of the methods used by the defense attorneys, cases are being resolved later in the judicial process and requiring more preparation.
The cases usually end with the same results seen before, such as a plea bargain, despite the extra work by everyone, he maintained.
That has added to the work required of his attorneys, who are putting in evening and weekend hours, Sepic said. There are additional duties assisting the family court lawyers, also, he said.
The prosecutor’s office added two positions this year. One is helping the family court attorneys. Another allowed the chief assistant prosecutor to be relieved of a regular judge assignment, providing more time for management and training duties, as well as relief for assistant prosecutors handling adults cases.
Sepic wants to bring on another attorney as a similar “float” position for the chief trial attorney. The cost of that hire would be around $100,000, plus additional funding to set up the office.
The prosecutor said he has lost three people to Ottawa County, where they could make more money for less work.
Sepic had made the hiring request in September, but was told to hold off until the budget was finalized.
The sheriff’s department is seeking to hire an individual who would be assigned to a “Safe Streets” task force, working with the FBI in a joint effort with Van Buren and Cass counties.
Sheriff Paul Bailey said the person hired would have a top security clearance to work on homeland security issues, as well as violent crimes. He said they had a person in that full-time position for about 15 years, but the deputy was reassigned to help with increasing calls for services in south county.
Bailey reported that state legislators had voted to restore funding for secondary road patrols, that had been vetoed by the governor.
Berrien County receives about $230,000 for those patrols.
Wolf pointed out that this isn’t new revenue, but only covers up a hole in their budget.
Bailey indicated that he will be asking that the public safety millage, which expires at the end of the year, be increased for the first time since 1984.
Curran asked the sheriff to put together a presentation for commissioners on how much his department needs and where the money will go.
Wolf also took exception to a request from the sheriff’s department to increase the hourly pay for part-time summer employees of the marine division, from $11 to $15.
Undersheriff Chuck Heit said the pay increase is needed to recruit college students for the positions that assist with lake and river patrols.
Wolf responded that there are people working for the county making $9.50 or $10 an hour, and supporting families, who work harder than the people hired to assist the marine patrol.
He warned that such a boost could trigger demands elsewhere for pay raises.
Commissioner Bill Chickering reminded everyone that the county is in the middle of a salary review that could result in pay increases for existing employees, further straining the budget.
