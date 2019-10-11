ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County has whittled its budget deficit down from $5.5 million to around $1.4 million, Finance Director Doug James reported to the county board of commissioners Thursday, and they still have a ways to go to further reduce that gap.
One of the wild cards is the state budget, where Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led legislature are at a stalemate, with the governor issuing line-item vetoes on areas including law enforcement that could affect the sheriff’s department.
James said the county’s financial picture improved with an additional $2.5 million in revenue eked out of the departments, along with an expected $1 million refund from the county’s insurer.
They managed to squeeze out $343,000 from managed costs for materials and services, “but that doesn’t get us as far as we need to go,” James conceded.
Some departments are being asked to use more of their own fund balances, including $500,000 from the health department, $300,000 from the child care fund and $238,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services child care fund.
Negotiations are continuing and these budget figures could change, James said.
Administrator Bill Wolf said that this has been “a grueling task” for James. “He’s not the most popular guy on the block right now.”
State leaders are struggling with their numbers, as well.
Among the items vetoed by the governor are the reimbursement for inmates that are held in county jails instead of state prisons, and the secondary road patrol fund.
Sheriff Paul Bailey said Berrien County received $230,000 in jail reimbursement funds last year, at $40 a day per inmate. The program has been in place for 20 years. If the funds aren’t available, Bailey said he has recommended to Berrien Chief Judge Gary Bruce that judges no longer send prisoners eligible for state prisons to the county jail.
That will end up costing the state more money and will not be a savings, Bailey pointed out.
The secondary road patrol program, started in 1978, sends $10 from every traffic ticket into a pool, that is then distributed to counties based on population and the amount of secondary roads.
That funding pays for two deputies in Berrien County, Bailey said. In years past, it paid for six, but with budget cuts there are fewer officers on the roads writing fewer tickets, he explained.
If the line-item veto holds, 113 deputies could be laid off statewide, Bailey said.
Along with regular patrols, Bailey said they enforce speeding laws on secondary roads with a lighted sign that shows how fast a vehicle is going. In addition, a computer in the sign records speeds and time of day, so that deputies can target enforcement at the heaviest traffic times.
Wolf said he was not going to recommend that the sheriff’s department lay off any deputies based on what is happening in Lansing. Even if the line-item vetoes stand, he said the funding losses were “not catastrophic.”
Commissioner Ezra Scott said he had spoken to state Sen. Kim LaSata’s office, and legislators are challenging each of the budget cuts as a separate bill, so a solution is not expected soon.
Berrien commissioners are hoping to vote on their final budget by the second meeting in November.
Cubicle crisis
In other business, Tom Watson, director of the county Friend of the Court office that monitors child support payments and custody orders from divorces, made his pitch for repairs to the Administration Committee.
The cubicle walls in their accounting office, that are between 15 to 20 years old, are literally splitting at the seams, Watson showed. When employees touch the fabric, dirt and dust are released.
“Is it a health hazard? I don’t know,” Watson said, adding that it is “very depressing” and is hurting morale.
Watson has included the $30,000 request in his capital budget, competing with the needs of other county departments. The good news is that Friend of the Court gets reimbursed by the federal government for two-thirds of its costs, which would put the county’s share of the renovations at $10,000.
His office recently refurbished its main office with four new cubicles, Watson said. The cost was $14,000, with the county’s share at $4,000. They were able to make more efficient use of the space as the office, starting in 2005, transferred from paper to electronic files.
Before the move, employees “were packed in like sardines,” Watson said. He noted that he opted to do the electronic scanning in-house, rather than contracting it out, saving the county $700,000.
