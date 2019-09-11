ST. JOSEPH — The second Berrien County land auction of foreclosed properties will take place Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the DANK, 2651 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor. Bidder registration begins at 8 a.m. and bidding begins at 9:30 a.m. A bidder’s deposit of $500 in cash or certified funds is required.
The county treasurer’s office will be auctioning properties that were not purchased during the first auction in July. All properties have a minimum bid of $50, and purchasers will be responsible for paying the 2019 summer taxes within 21 days, along with the winter taxes. The amount of the summer taxes due is listed in the auction book.
The auction book is available online at www.berriencounty.org/823/Land-Auction, or at the treasurer’s office at the county administration building, 701 Main St., St. Joseph. CALL 983-7111 Ext. 8569 for information.
At the July 30 auction, a record 192 bidders purchased 121 foreclosed properties, valued at $1.6 million. Properties are foreclosed when taxes are three years in arrears.