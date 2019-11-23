Berrien County Road Dept. gears up for winter

ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Road Department’s winter warriors are gearing up to keep 3,000 lane miles of pavement clear of ice and snow, Director Jason Latham informed the Board of Commissioners’ Administration Committee on Thursday.
As in past years, the first priority will be primary roads, followed by secondary roads, and then residential streets and subdivisions, which may take up to two days to get to depending on the snowfall, Latham said. The county does not do snow removal on private roads, he said.
The typical day shift will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m., with four foremen, 45 operators and 50 trucks available. The night shift, beginning Dec. 1, will work from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., with one foreman and four operators covering primary roads. Crews might not be out if winds exceed 25 miles per hour.
When show is predicted after 6 p.m., the day shift will be put on notice that it could start at 4 a.m. Crews will respond to any 911 emergency call.
Berrien County does not have a bare pavement policy, Latham pointed out, and roads might not be 100 percent clear of snow and ice. He urged residents to drive according to conditions, and to stay off the roads during snowstorms, if possible.
The county does not replace mail boxes damaged during snow and ice removal, according to Latham.
- He also offered winter driving and safety tips:-n Give plows and trucks move to maneuver, as they might have to change lanes, back up and make frequent stops.
- Stay back at intersections when plows are approaching. Snow and ice coming off plows can contain rocks and other debris.
- Do not pass trucks when snow is being plowed or salt is being applied. The best road conditions are behind the plow, and the pavement in front of them hasn’t been cleared and treated.
- Do not park in the street, and put vehicles in driveways when snow is expected.
- Do not push snow into the street, as it creates a hazard for drivers.
- Keep children away from the street. Snow mounds make it difficult for drivers to see them.
The road department service request line is 925-1196, Ext. 1.
Latham reported that from Jan. 1 to Nov. 15, the department had responded to 2,762 requests for service, and 21 remained open.
Commissioner Jim Curran noted that after a request is received, the resident receives a text message telling them when the problem is resolved.
Latham also noted that the department is increasing its presence on social media. As of Nov. 1, they had 9,640 followers on Facebook, a 22 percent increase from the beginning of the year. It has 238 Twitter followers, a 205 percent jump, and 645 followers on Instagram, a 122 percent increase.
