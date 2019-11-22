ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Board of Commissioners is asking Michigan’s governor to consider declaring the 3,288 miles of the state’s shoreline a disaster area, due to high water and erosion, and to seek federal aid to assist paying for damages.
Administrator Bill Wolf on Thursday showed photographs of Dune Lane and Oak Lane in Lincoln Township, which have been closed because the bluff has been eaten away, threatening the roadway.
“One bad storm and the road could fail,” Road Department Director Jason Latham said. “We are at the mercy of Mother Nature.”
Similar emergencies are occurring throughout Southwest Michigan and the entire Great Lakes region, as water levels reach record heights and strong winds push waves into the shore.
It’s not just the roads, but underground sewer and water lines and even electrical cables that are in danger, Wolf said.
Along Dune Lane, part of a septic system has been exposed. Fortunately, the house to which it is attached is unoccupied. But a note from Nicki Britten, health officer of the county health department, pointed out that if the toilet were flushed, it would empty into the lake.
Wolf showed a map indicating that 50 percent of Berrien County’s shoreline is at high risk for erosion, and critical dunes are threatened.
The resolution, which passed unanimously, asks that the governor and Michigan Legislature “give favorable consideration to the declaration of the shoreline in the State of Michigan as a disaster area, and seek assistance from Congress and the President of the United States for this devastating situation, which has an impact statewide.”
The resolution states that the high water and waves are affecting property owners, businesses and the tourism industry, along with the tax base.
Commissioner Ezra Scott, who first brought up the subject of a disaster resolution last week and drafted the resolution, said when he graduated from high school in 1974, lakefront property in New Buffalo and the adjacent township went for $500 a foot. Now it’s worth $15,000 a foot, but 75 percent of it is underwater, he said, washing away property taxes.
The resolution says that the shoreline must be protected for public use, regardless of private property ownership.
Some people think that this is a rich person’s problem, but it’s everyone’s concern, Scott said. “Not everyone is rich.”
Commissioner Bob Harrison added that this is not just a shoreline issue, as shown by the flooding from rising river levels in Benton Harbor. Scott noted that hydrologists have told him that inland lakes are affected because they cannot drain into the flooded tributaries.
Captain Rockey Adams, in charge of the sheriff’s department’s emergency response efforts, said the lake levels in 2020 are expected to be at least as high as they were this year.
Adams spelled out the process for requesting and receiving disaster assistance. Local governments must show that they have used their own resources to the maximum possible, he said. The county will be required to complete a damage assessment within 72 hours.
The law that provides disaster relief does not include erosion as a cause for aid, but does recognize wave action, Adams said.
After Berrien County experienced widespread flooding in 2017, it received $100,000 in reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Adams said. The county spent much more than that on flood damage, he told commissioners.
Wolf showed photos that illustrated the lake’s cycles of rising and falling water. He suggested that shoreline communities adjust their zoning to restrict building along the lake, to protect properties the next time the water rises.
Scott plans to be in Washington, D.C., in early December, and he said a White House aide he met in 2016 told him he could get a 15-minute meeting with the president during his visit.
