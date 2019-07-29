BENTON TOWNSHIP — Suicide rates are increasing in Berrien County, across Michigan and throughout the country, according to a report from the Berrien County Health Department and released by the Berrien County Suicide Prevention Coalition.
To combat the rise in suicides and to raise awareness, the Berrien County Suicide Prevention Coalition will hold its third annual Run/Walk for Hope & Recovery at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Berrien County Health Department, 2149 E. Napier Ave., Benton Township.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death nationwide, and the second-leading cause among people ages 10-34. Suicide causes more deaths in this age group than cancer and heart disease combined. It is second only to accidents, and is higher than the number of homicides, the third-leading cause of death.
The National Institute of Health reports that age-adjusted rates of suicide are increasing, from 10.5 per 100,000 persons in 1999 to 14 in 2017, a 33 percent increase. In Berrien County, there was a 43 percent increase in the average rate of suicide from 2009-13 to 2013-17, and a 78 percent increase in the last 20 years.
According to the study of medical examiner reports compiled by Guy Miller, epidemiologist for the county health department, in 2018 in Berrien County there were 28 suicides. It is estimated that for every completed suicide there are 25 attempts. Officials estimate that this means there are 650 attempts in the county each year.
White males between the ages of 45 and 54 appear to have the highest rate of suicide among other demographic groups. In Berrien County, the rate of suicide among whites was 2.3 times higher than for blacks. In 2018, 85 percent of completed suicides were males. Over the last five years, men were 5.6 times more likely to commit suicide than women.
In Berrien County the most common method of suicide over the last five years was by gun, at 48 percent, with 12 of the 28 suicides in 2018 by firearm. Hanging was the second-most common method, followed by drug overdose.
In the U.S., almost 45,000 people die by suicide every year, costing $69 billion annually.
The proceeds from the time-chipped 5K Run/Walk for Hope & Recovery will be split between the Berrien County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the work of the COPE Network (copenetwork.org) in addiction recovery awareness. Registration is $20 through Aug. 18, and increases to $25 until Sept. 5, and $30 on race day. Cost is $15 for those 14 and under.
Information on the race is at https://runsignup.com/runforhopeandrecovery. Information on the coalition is at www.berriencares.org.
