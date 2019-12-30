Sentences
St. Joseph
Fleeing/resisting police
Dylan D. Spencer, 34, of Blossom Lane, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 54 days served, for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerad Phillips Oct. 24 in Benton Harbor.
Temptest P. Johnson, 32, of East Empire Avenue, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 126 days served and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Drew Wagner June 10 in Benton Harbor.
Devin Q. Perry, 25, of Quince Street, Benton Harbor, 210 days in jail, credit for 79 days served, $198 in costs and $500 in restitution for malicious destruction of a building $200-$1,000 Oct. 7, 2017, at Blossom Acres in Benton Township; and a concurrent term of 210 days and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Michigan State Police Trooper Matthew Okaiye Sept. 29 in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Mahmoud Y. Dib, 33, of Perris, Calif., 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $2,758 in fines and costs and driver’s license suspended for 180 days for maintaining a drug vehicle June 7 in Lake Township.
Demetrius K. Tate, 29, of Broadway Avenue, Benton Harbor, 3-20 years in prison and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, March 19 in Benton Harbor.
Home invasion
Kotina L. Atkins, 33, of Ogden Avenue, Benton Harbor, 16 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 20 days served, and $198 in costs for third-degree home invasion Nov. 11, 2018, at a house on Crystal Court in Benton Township.
Kiera L. Pulliam, 27, of Bishop Avenue, Benton Harbor, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, and $50 in costs for breaking and entering, illegal entry of a dwelling without permission Nov. 22, 2018, in Benton Township.
Other
John H. West Jr., 29, of Elm Street, Watervliet, 10-15 years in prison, credit for 160 days served, for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child between 13 and 15 between June 10 and June 14 in Benton Township.
Ty A. Lausman, 50, of Zoschke Road, Benton Harbor, 30 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,878 in fines and costs, 90 days on SCRAM tether, 100 hours community service and 2 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, June 13 in St. Joseph.
Ryan A. Finley, 34, of Grand Junction, Mich., 30 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 228 days served, and $198 in costs for first-degree retail fraud between April 22 and May 6 at Lowe’s in Benton Township.
Niles
George M. Dunn Sr., 64, of South Pipestone Road, Eau Claire, 270 days in jail, credit for 9 days served, $1,198 in fines and costs, $16,250 in restitution and 5 years probation for attempted embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $1,000 to $20,000 Feb. 20 in Berrien Township.